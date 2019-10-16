Soul to soul: The Brush Up and Big Nick’s team up for Homecoming event

Between the stress of midterms and the nonstop action of Homecoming week, many students wish they could just unwind and relax. The Brush Up aims to provide students and the city in general with that relaxation.

The Brush Up is a Valdosta art studio owned by entrepreneur Bionca Ball. According to the website, their mission is “to bring a fun and creative way to enjoy friends and paint the city in your own style.”

The Brush Up has focused their attention on the students for their latest public event by partnering up with popular Valdosta soul food restaurant Big Nick’s. They call it Vibe: Trap and Paint Homecoming.

This event will play out like a typical session of a Brush Up class: a local artist will guide each participant with stroke-by-stroke instructions on how to create their ‘masterpiece’.

The twist is, this session will be VSU Homecoming themed. According to Kesia Webb, office/operations administrator of The Brush Up, it is supposed to feel like a ‘chill block party’.

“The Brush Up really wants to reach out to the community and provide them a fun time through painting and helping them realize their creativity,” Webb said. “I really believe in the change; that’s what matters to me. This time we’re reaching out to VSU through our Homecoming themed session.”

The event will not be taking place at the studio on 2904 Patterson St. this time, but instead held in a certain section of Big Nick’s on 904 Baytree Road.

For their part, Big Nick’s will also be hosting a live DJ for entertainment as well as providing one drink ticket for each guest.

They have decided that the main subject to paint will be a king and queen, which is fitting for their theme of Homecoming.

“It is Homecoming Week, and we want to contribute to the fun,” Webb said. “We and Big Nick’s have prepared for a capacity of 100 people, and the seats are still filling up. I’m very excited see how it goes and plan future events for VSU.”

The Brush Up advises that all painters arrive at least 10-15 minutes prior to the event to get comfortably situated. If you are more than 15 minutes late, then you may not be able to paint.

The session will last from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. Tickets cost $35, and they will be sold until all spaces are sold out. They can be purchased through the booking section on thebrushup1.com.

Written by Malia Thomas, Entertainment Editor. Photo Courtesy of The Brush Up.