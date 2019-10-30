Last Minute, Cheap, DIY Halloween Costumes

It’s almost Halloween, and it’s time to dress up!

But wait, you’re in college, which means that you are most likely broke. You want to dress up, but your bank account screams no.

Well, here are a few cheap, fun and easy Halloween costumes you can create.

1) When Life Gives You Lemons

You will need yellow clothing. This can be a sweater, t-shirt or maybe a yellow beanie. Next, create a name tag using an index card, safety pin and a marker and title it “Life.”

To complete this funny costume, go to a store and buy lemons. If you want to get your point across, buy a carton of lemonade.

2) Classic Black Cat

Everyone knows the cat costume. All you need is an all-black outfit, a washable black marker, or even eyeliner and cat ears. The cat ears can be bought at your local dollar store, made using black construction paper and cutting them into triangles, or if able, you can put your hair into two space buns.

3) We Love You, Bob Ross

“We don’t make mistakes, just happy little accidents.” All you need is an afro possibly from a dollar store, Walmart, or Target. If you have natural hair then you can skip this step, and you’ll need a fake beard, and a couple of paintbrushes. Clothing wise, all you need is a blue collared shirt and a pair of blue jeans.

4) Feminist Icon-We Can Do It

This is an easy costume. All you need is a denim collar shirt or a blue collared shirt and a red bandana. And there you have it, ladies, you are the iconic 1940s Rosie the Riveter.

5) She Doesn’t Even Go Here

“Four for you Glen Coco, you go Glen Coco! And none for Gretchen Weiners.”

All you need to be Damian from Mean Girls is an oversized hoodie and a pair of sunglasses. Oh, and don’t forget to yell, “She doesn’t even go here!” in a crowd.

Written By Jasmine Small, staff writer. Photos courtesy of Flickr and Pexels.