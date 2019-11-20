GSC All-conference teams announced, 13 Blazers named

Blazers junior quarterback Rogan Wells was named Gulf South Conference Offensive Player of the Year for the second-straight season, while first-year head coach Gary Goff was named Co-Coach of the Year, league offices announced Nov. 20.

Thirteen Blazers appeared in the all-conference teams, leading the entire GSC.

FIRST TEAM ALL-GSC // OFFENSE

POS. PLAYER SCHOOL YEAR HOMETOWN

QB Rogan Wells Valdosta State Jr. Fort Mill, S.C.

RB Jamar Thompkins Valdosta State So. Miami, Fla.

AP Seth McGill Valdosta State So. Miami, Fla.

WR Brian Saunds Valdosta State Jr. Darien, Ga.

OT Brandon Kemp Valdosta State Sr. Atlanta, Ga.

OG Adonis Sealey Valdosta State Sr. Hamer, S.C.

FIRST TEAM ALL-GSC // DEFENSE

POS. PLAYER SCHOOL YEAR HOMETOWN

DL Thomas Incoom Valdosta State So. Stone Mountain, Ga.

LB Stephon Williams Valdosta State Jr. St. Petersburg, Fla.

FIRST TEAM ALL-GSC // SPECIAL TEAMS

POS. PLAYER SCHOOL YEAR HOMETOWN

RS Brian Saunds Valdosta State Jr. Darien, Ga.

SECOND TEAM ALL-GSC // OFFENSE

POS. PLAYER SCHOOL YEAR HOMETOWN

WR Lio’undre Gallimore Valdosta State Jr. Miami Gardens, Fla.

OT Ralph Singleton Valdosta State Jr. Sumpter, S.C.

SECOND TEAM ALL-GSC // DEFENSE

POS. PLAYER SCHOOL YEAR HOMETOWN

LB Dalton Mydell Valdosta State Sr. Rincon, Ga.

DB Cory Roberts Valdosta State Jr. Pensacola, Fla.

SECOND TEAM ALL-GSC // SPECIAL TEAMS

POS. PLAYER SCHOOL YEAR HOMETOWN

K Fernando Ramirez Valdosta State So. Omega, Ga.

The Blazers have nine student-athletes named to the first team for the most in the league, while West Florida had six first team selections. Delta State, with nine total selections, had the most named to the second team with five.

The Blazers have won 25-consecutive games for a GSC record dating back to the 2017 season as it is tied for No. 11 in longest winning streaks in the history of NCAA Division II.

VSU will face the winner of No. 4-seed Wingate vs. West Florida game in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Football Playoff, set for Nov. 30 at 1 p.m., at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor. Photo Courtesy of VSU Athletics.

