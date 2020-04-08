How to stay productive during a quarantine

We all have nothing but time on our hands during this pandemic.

Instead of being on your phones all day or binge-watching television shows and movies, now is the time to take advantage of the time we have to do all the things we usually would not have time to do..

If you have time to be bored at home, then you have time to change your life!

Push yourself out of your comfort zone and try some of the following things at home to help pass the time.

Change up your morning routines: During this time, it’s easy to sleep in and abandon any morning routine that you had before. This can become a problem because you can throw off your sleep schedule when it comes time to go back to work and school. Create a consistent morning routine that will be beneficial to you during this down time. Some examples would be starting with an excellent workout followed by some yoga. Try out a new breakfast recipe that you saved forever ago because you wanted to try it but never had time in the mornings to do so. Also, set a limit of how time you spend looking at screens throughout the day.

Teach yourself some new skills: Always wanted to learn to bake? Or learn a new dance skill? The internet isn’t always a bad thing. Go to YouTube in search of whatever it is you want to learn. There is a tutorial for everything these days. The best part of it all is that the resources are free.

Teach yourself a new language: There are plenty of learning apps like Duolingo or Babbel available, so you can easily learn a new language. Currently, Babbel is allowing students this spring three months free due to the Coronavirus. All you have to do is sign up using your student email address to start your free lessons.

Read a good book: If you were like me and enjoyed a deep dive in a good book, but lacked the time, now is the perfect time to get lost in a good book. Take advantage of all this free time in quarantine during the coronavirus lockdown. Since a lot of businesses are closed down, there aren’t a lot of places that you can get books from. Instead, try looking on online shopping apps such as amazon to get your new favorite book. Shopping stores like Publix and Kroger may also have a small selection of books to choose from.

Get creative: It may take years to become a fantastic artist, but there’s nothing wrong with trying your hand at it. The internet has plenty of paint along that offer you step-by-step instructions on how to paint a beautiful picture. One, in particular, I would recommend is a paint along with Bob Ross. Just type it into YouTube and then you’re in Bob’s hands now. Remember to have fun and relax because beauty is in the eye of the beholder!

Work on your personal development: Personal development is becoming the best version of yourself that you can be. It’s about making incremental improvements each day to level yourself up. Figure out just what it is that you’re good at doing. Work on your weaknesses. Weakness can be a non- effective communication skill, bad handwriting, poor grammar or vocabulary . Utilize your time to turn your weakness into your strength.

There are so many productive and fun things to do at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

With each new experience, you’ll learn more about yourself and discover what pushes and inspire you. Say goodbye to boredom and say Hello to creating a better you.

Remember to stay safe and keep your hands.

Written by Donisha Branham, Staff Writer. Photo courtesy of Pexels.