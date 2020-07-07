USG mandates wearing face masks on college campuses

The University System of Georgia announced Monday that starting on July 15 it will be required for faculty, staff and students to wear face masks on college campuses.

The only places face masks will not be required are in dorm rooms, or outside where social distancing can be maintained.

As of July 7, there are a total of 100,470 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia. Of those cases, 1,659 are located in Lowndes County according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, USG stresses that face masks will not be a substitute for social distancing guidelines that VSU plans to follow in the fall.

Anyone who does not comply with wearing a face mask on campus may face a discipline action that aligns with VSU’s Code of Conduct, according to the USG.

Written by Lenah Allen,Campus Life Editor. Photo courtesy of Bethany Davis, Graphics Designer.