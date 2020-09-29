Presidential Debate Preview

Less than two months before the election, we are now transitioning into the debate period, which truly represents the spirit of election season.

The first of three presidential debates between President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden will take place Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. EST. President Trump, the incumbent, represents the Republican Party, while Joe Biden is the nominee for the Democrat Party.

With 2020 being an action-packed year so far, as almost every election year is, these debates have high expectations to live up to the hype that has been building. There will be plenty of hot topics to talk and argue about such as coronavirus, police brutality, protests and riots, the economy, racism and healthcare.

Expect President Trump, an unconventional president, who some would describe as a person who just “tells it like it is,” and generally doesn’t operate under “presidential” standards, to maintain his brash character and firmly stand his ground against Biden. Think back to Trump’s strategy back in 2016 at the Republican primary debates: Trump was bold, was on the offensive and often hurled insults at the people he was debating.

This was perceived as crude and un-presidential, but it won people over and established Trump as a cutthroat political figure. While he has been president for almost four years, this same type of energy will surely be present at the first debate.

Likewise, Joe Biden is a fighter himself. In the 2019 Democratic primary debates, Biden often had heated exchanges with Kamala Harris, his now running mate, Beto O’Rourke, Pete Buttigieg and a few others. After getting put on the spot by Harris in the second Democratic debate of 2019, Biden adjusted his strategy and began succeeding debates by coming out swinging against his opponents to get a head start and to set the tone. Expect Biden to come out of the gates attacking Trump.

One other thing to look out for is Biden’s physical condition. If you’ve been paying attention to the presidential race this year, you know that Biden is susceptible to stuttering, gaffes and just saying things that make absolutely no sense. Some have speculated that his campaign has called off several scheduled campaign events this month in order to prepare him more for the debate, while others perceive it as an attempt to hide Biden’s physical condition that seems to be deteriorating.

Biden will most likely show signs of this during the debate, so expect Trump to take advantage of it and to suggest that Biden is unfit to be president because of it.

All in all, everyone should be prepared for a fiery and entertaining debate. Donald Trump is no stranger to banter, and Joe Biden will defend himself by any means necessary.

The stage is set and the entire country is watching. May the best man win.

Written by Grant Palmer,Staff Writer. Photo courtesy of Bethany Davis, Graphic Designs Editor.