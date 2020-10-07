Homecoming moved

Annual traditions are being postponed due to COVID-19 and VSU homecoming is no exception. It will now be replaced with Blazer Week.

Homecoming is an annual tradition which showcases the best of Blazer Nation for new and returning students, alumni and countless other traditions. However, this year is different because of COVID-19, which caused the postponement of homecoming to a weekend in Spring 2021 along with other fall celebrations.

“Homecoming will be postponed to a future weekend in Spring 2021 when multiple sports are playing at home,” Vince Miller, vice president of Student Affairs, said in an email sent to students.

“The annual Distinguished Alumni Awards Ceremony will be rescheduled later this fall as a virtual ceremony. The celebration of Spring 2020 graduates has also been postponed until it is safe and appropriate to host those former students, now alumni, back on campus.”

Miller said to mark your calendars for Oct. 12-16 which is Blazer Week that will take the place of homecoming. Blazer Spirit Week will include multiple activities for students.

“It will include daily activities and events, friendly competitions, theme days, prizes, a golf cart parade and will end with VSU Day at Wild Adventures,” Robin Vickery, director of VSU said.

Some students are excited about Blazer Week and what it entails.

“I am sure whatever they have planned will be interesting, and hopefully fun,” Carter Gilbert, junior environmental geoscience major said. “And if it involves this Blazer Spirit week, I’m sure it will be.”

While postponing homecoming was a difficult decision, Blazer Week is an exciting decision that student affairs has made to keep the blazer spirit alive.

“We wanted to do something for our students that would be fun, engaging, and that would help to keep that Blazer spirit alive on our campus,” Vickery said.

Student affairs also takes praise in how VSU has adapted during this difficult time and looks forward to celebrate Blazer Week with its students.

“I am incredibly proud of how Blazer Nation is adapting and prevailing during these unusual times,” Miller said. “I look forward to celebrating our Blazer spirit with you soon.”

Story by Kilie Huckleby. Photo courtesy of Bailey Storey.