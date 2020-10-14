Crunch Fitness set to open up first location in Valdosta

Crunch , a chain of over 300 fitness clubs, is opening a gym in Valdosta.

The new gym will be open in mid-December.

The gym will be located in the Valdosta Mall and is offering $0 enrollment and memberships as low as $9.95 a month for members who sign up before Oct. 31. Members may sign up online or stop by.

For the first 500 members who enroll, Crunch Fitness is offering free Kid’s Crunch Babysitting, free Tanning and Hydromassage, free Group Fitness classes and free HIITZone Classes.

The gym offers a free trial that includes a free 1-day pass. This pass includes miles of cardio, weightlifting, the HIITZone and advanced HIIT classes, tanning and hydromassage.

Jordan Reeves, the manager of Crunch Fitness Valdosta, has been with Crunch Fitness for two years, starting with them in Dothan, Ala.

According to Reeves, some unique qualities about this gym are that it’s exceptionally inclusive of all people and no one faces any kind of judgement.

“Our number one goal is to make sure everyone feels welcome and not judged,” Reeves said.

The fitness club’s tagline is simply “NO JUDGEMENTS.”

Founded in 1989 by Doug Levine in New York, Crunch Fitness focuses on giving its members an enjoyable experience rather than setting goals creating an environment where members could feel judged or inferior.

Many Crunch Fitness locations offer all kinds of fitness classes, many of them unusual.

Pound is a class that combines cardio, strength training, core work, stretching and drumming. The instructor puts a playlist on, and every song has its own set of moves and choreography such as squatting, stretching, crunches or cardio integrating drumming on the floor, in the air or hitting the drumsticks together.

More examples of unusual fitness classes offered at Crunch include karaoke bicycling, Antigravity Yoga, pole dancing and aerial dancing.

The Crunch Fitness customer philosophy consists of three principles: positivity, inclusivity and fun.

According to their website, instructors at Crunch are “nurturers” who seek to “encourage, entertain and empower,” they insist that members come as they are and while the instructors understand that serious fitness is hard, they believe that it can still be an “edge-of-your-seat, can’t-get-enough, look-forward-to-your-workouts party.”

Crunch Fitness is the perfect gym for full-time students. The cost of a membership can’t be beat and they offer plenty of options to make sure their members are looking and feeling great while having a great time working out in a clean environment.

Story written by Zach Edmondson. Photo courtesy of Crunch Fitness official website.