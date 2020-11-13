More history to be made as The 2020 Masters plays out in Augusta

The 2020 Masters Tournament is underway in Augusta, Georgia.

The Masters is one of the four major championships in golf.

It is usually the first major of the year and, unlike the other three, it is always held in the same location.

This year’s tournament will be the 84th edition of The Masters.

Originally scheduled to be played on April 9-12, the tournament was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament began on Nov. 12 and will be wrapping up with the final round being played on Sunday, Nov. 15.

There is a lot of history surrounding The Masters.

Some of the most interesting history concerning the tournament—for golf fans and casual spectators alike—has been compiled into a list here:

The color of the famous jacket has changed over the years from forest green to hunter green. Due to the change in manufacturers and tailors, the green color of the jacket has many different hues.

Presidents are notorious for playing at Augusta National. Dwight D Eisenhower played 45 times. He played 29 times during his presidency. There is even a cabin on the grounds named after his wife who also went with him.

The crow’s nest, a 30 by 40-foot room above the clubhouse, is available as living quarters for about five amateurs during the Masters.

There are three dedicated bridges at Augusta National: The Sarazen Bridge (hole 15) in honor of Gene Sarazen’s double eagle during the 1935 Masters, the Hogan Bridge (Hole 12) in honor of Ben Hogan’s record (at the time) of 274 in 1953, and the Nelson Bridge (Hole 13) in honor of Byron Nelson’s performance on holes 12 and 13 when he won the 1937 Masters.

Four people have ever led the masters from start to finish: Craig Wood (1941), Arnold Palmer (1960), Jack Nicklaus (1972), and Raymond Floyd (1976).

Course architect Alister McKenzie never saw his famous course completed. He died Jan. 6, 1934, just two months before the Inaugural Masters Tournament.

Gary Player is the only Master winner to not have his jacket locked up at Augusta. He was able to keep it by forgetting to bring it back after he won the 1961 tournament.

Tiger woods performance in 1997, in which he won by 12 strokes, remains the most dominant performance in the history of The Masters.

In 1975, Robert Lee Elder became the first African American to play in The Masters after he won the 1974 Monsanto Open.

Written by Zach Edmondson, Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of CBS Sports.