People Poll: Who would you like to see in music this year?

Fourteen days into 2021, and some of today’s popular music artists are already coming out with hits such as “Good Days” by R&B artist SZA and the female rap collaboration “Best Friend” by Saweetie featuring Doja Cat, which is currently trending at number one on YouTube.

Sara Taylor, a sophomore biology major, says she wants to see more music from rapper Post Malone and singer Morgan Wallen. “I know all of Post Malone’s songs, and I’m ready for a new album,” Taylor said. According to Taylor, Wallen needs to come out with a new album.

Sha’kera Cobb, a freshman fine arts major, says she would like to see more music from rapper and R&B singer Rod Wave. “I feel that he is getting bigger now, and in his music, he talks about a lot of stuff people can relate to,” Cobb said. “I know everyone around campus has to listen to him.”

Treshaun Hunt, a senior exercise physiology major, says “I don’t really have an answer, to be honest with you,” he says. Although this fellow blazer did not have a direct answer, he said that it would be good if rapper DaBaby releases new music this year.



Ellise Taylor, a freshman deaf education major, says “I’d probably like to see new music from Hozier and Willow Smith, who hasn’t released any music in a year, so it’d be nice for her to release new music”.

Jamall Pitts, a freshman engineer major, also said he wants Rod Wave to release new music this year. “He speaks to you at the right times and just knows what to say,” Pitts said.

Javonta Dean, a freshman criminal justice major, says he would like for Rod Wave to release new music as well, stating that Rod Wave talks about relatable situations within his music as said previously. “Rod Wave is the G.O.A.T, he is no ordinary rapper, and he can relate to whatever he says,” Dean said.

So far, it looks like most of our Blazers are looking forward to hip-hop music. Hopefully, the music artists mentioned in this article can deliver upon our fans’ requests.

Written by Torian Gordon. Photo courtesy of Torian Gordon.