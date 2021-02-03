“drivers license” love triangle takes over charts

It’s no secret that Olivia Rodrigo’s hit single ‘drivers license’ is dominating music charts and appealing to people of all ages.

The song has earned 76.1 million U.S. streams and has been the number one song on Billboard Hot 100 chart for two consecutive weeks.

Much of this song’s fame comes from the app TikTok, an app that allows users to make 15 to 60 second video clips that can feature this song and others.

But while this song features a rollercoaster of emotions, there are rumors spreading about it also having a possible hidden backstory.

Many fans of the song believe it is written about ex-boyfriend, Joshua Bassett, who co-stars alongside Rodrigo on the hit Disney+ show “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” where the two play a high school couple.

The couple began dating shortly after being cast together in 2019, but eventually went through a break-up within a few months because Bassett was seen with former Disney star, Sabrina Carpenter in July of 2020.

Rodrigo released ‘drivers license’ on Jan. 8 and the lyrics seem to be very specific regarding the star’s past relationship with Bassett.

The beginning of the song features Rodrigo singing about getting her driver’s license

The song features the lyrics, “And you’re probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She’s so much older than me / She’s everything I’m insecure about.”

Fans believe this is directed at Bassett’s rumored relationship with Carpenter.

In an earlier teaser clip of this song that Rodrigo shared on Instagram, the lyrics read “brunette girl.” Another line from the song notes, “Guess you didn’t mean what you wrote in that song about me,” which many fans are convinced is a reference to Bassett’s single ‘Anyone Else.’

Bassett released his single “Lie, Lie, Lie” about a week after Rodrigo released her single and many fans believed that this was a response to her, but Bassett quickly shut down the rumors.

Carpenter also dropped her new single “Skin” after Bassett. One of the first lyrics of this song is “Maybe ‘blonde’ was the only rhyme,” which is seemingly a direct response to the lyrics about the “blonde girl” in Rodrigo’s song.

There’s been a lot that has happened in my life that made me want to reflect,” Carpenter said during an interview with People magazine.

This could be relating to the rumors that have spread about the three. The song is about Carpenter wishing she could just be friends with the person that the song is about, but is content with telling her side of the story.

During an interview with Billboard, Rodrigo said the backstory is the least important part of the song.

“It’s resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important,” she said.

There were fans that did not believe this and continued to direct the lyrics at the Disney love triangle.

Many fans also believe that this is all a publicity stunt that Disney has decided to put them through to give “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” more audience.

Through it all, millions of people are celebrating and congratulating Rodrigo for her chart-topping single, for such a young female artist.

Written by Madison Gruber. Photo courtesy of Flickr.