The theater department presents a ‘curious’ play

Sometimes, we may think limits stand in our way. Merely speaking with someone who believes in us, is all that we need as a reminder we can overcome our greatest fears and that-anyone-can do anything.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime” features Christopher Boone, a young scholar, as the main protagonist and his own hero. Boone’s teacher, Siobhan, sometimes narrates and reads aloud in the first person from a book of adventures and musings written by Boone.

The story follows Boone’s struggles as a mathematics genius who has issues with interpreting daily life; by the end of the journey, he emerges with the strength to face the world and succeed.

Set, projection, lighting costume, and props designs create environments and aesthetics of Swindon suburbs, London train-stations, outdoor parks and many details of imagination.

With Dr. Melissa Porterfield as director, thought-provoking stage pictures and genuine moments happen. In addition to being a great director, Porterfield has also published chapters in “Conspicuous Work: Theatre Performance and History.” It is no surprise that the work presented has been well thought on.

According to Dr. Porterfield, Simon Stephens, who is responsible for writing the play based on the book by Haddon, made Siobhan more of a narrating voice, hence pushing the story to be told through the eyes of Boone, and intensely so.

“Instead of trying to make you hear Christopher, you’re forced to see the world through his eyes,” Dr. Porterfield said.

The presence of theatre mixed with technical elements such as cameras to record actors on stage has produced interesting results regarding tempo, and how various scenes start, and how scenes are blocked. The is neither film or live theatre, according to Dr. Porterfield.

Dr. Porterfield said she hopes students can bring the limitlessness Boone feels on whatever journey and remember the people who love us and want to hear our voice.

Curious Incident runs Feb. 25 through March 2. Patrons are encouraged to show support to VSU Theatre and Dance by purchasing a single production streaming access for $10 via the virtual box office.

VSU Students receive free streaming access. Information can be found in VSU student announcement emails.

Updates are available on VSU Theatre and Dance’s Instagram, @vsutheatredance, in order to stay involved and see announcements.