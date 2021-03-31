Home / News / People Poll: Will you be getting the vaccine?
Graphic by Bethany Davis, Graphic Designer.

March 31, 2021 News, Opinions, Top Headlines, Topstory Leave a comment 288 Views

Isaiah Wallace, junior communications major

“The right to say yes or no to being vaccinated is an individual choice. With that being said, my choice is to participate in the country’s vaccination effort not only for my health but to also put in consideration of the people’s health around me including my loved ones who are already ill.”

Jameion Capps, junior mass media major

“I am not considering the vaccine. I have not contracted covid-19 in any form. I believe my methods on protecting myself from this virus are functioning.”

Elyasha Henley, junior health science major

“I’m highly considering taking the COVID vaccine, because I don’t want the world we live in now to continue to be our new normal. I want to be able to go congregate comfortably and without the risk of spreading this deadly virus.”

Joanne Akuoko, senior health science major

“I plan on getting it soon. Both my parents are vaccinated, so it’s imperative that I follow suit and do the same!”

Written by Kayla Pool, News and Managing Editor. Photo Courtesy of Kayla Pool.

