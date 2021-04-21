Photos: Mockingbird gift shop soars during pandemic

Mockingbird, a locally owned and operated gift shop in Downtown Valdosta, sells a variety of different items including home décor, jewelry, candles, children’s gifts and other small items.

Pamela Akins, the owner of Mockingbird, opened the gift shop in January 2003.

“It [Mockingbird] has afforded me to meet so many people in our community and become friends with them,” Akins said.

Besides mask wearing and social distancing, the pandemic has increased the business Mockingbird has.

“I think because people have been so shut in and not travelling, they want to get out, and I’ve had a very good year during the pandemic,” Akins said.

According to Akins, the Mockingbird customers say the gift shop is unique and the staff offers excellent customer service.

“We bend over backwards for our customer,” Akins said. “I deliver, ship and giftwrap.”

The gift shop also does wedding registries.

Mockingbird is located at 117 W Central Ave.

Written by Jonnie Brewer, Assistant Copy Editor. Photos courtesy of Jonnie Brewer.