Review: Huey Magoo’s is a must-try

On April 7, franchisees Buck and Brooklyn Harris cut the ribbon to unveil the brand-new chicken restaurant, Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders.

The new restaurant is sure to bring you back for more at the Peachtree Plaza on Gornto Road.

The menu features their one-of-a-kind chicken tenders that come in three-, five- and seven-piece options. They each come served with crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast and the signature Magoo’s dipping sauce.

Tenders can be served hand-breaded, grilled or sauced in your choice of buffalo, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper or sweet heat.

Huey Magoo’s also offers salads, wraps and sandwiches if you are not in the mood for chicken tenders or fries.

The chicken tenders are juicy and tender and the Magoo’s sauce is just the cherry on top of this yummy meal.

The buffalo chicken wrap is just the right amount of heat that will make your mouth water. The best way to douse this heat is to wash it down with their ice-cold lemonade or their watermelon sweet tea.

Buck and Brooklyn Harris decided to travel from Central Florida to Valdosta to open Huey Magoo’s as a way of coming back to their roots.

With Buck being from Thomasville and Brooklyn being from Albany, this was a way for them to come home and make people happy and fed while doing it.

“Growing up in that environment with Chick-fil-a, hospitality was just such a major part of it, and we hone that skill for a long time . . . anybody can execute a recipe,” Buck Harris said. “A cup of this, a pound of that, but when it comes to how you treat people and the way that process is, that’s where the biggest struggle is. So, I am very focused on customer service and food quality.”

Customer service is a main focus in this establishment, so the employees made me feel welcome and made sure I was satisfied with my meal.

The interior of Huey Magoo’s consists of many two-person tables and a few tables that are better for a bigger group.

The environment of the restaurant is “hip” and appealing to the eye. The interior walls are real, reclaimed barn wood and real brick that would give the restaurant a better view to the public.

Huey Magoo’s offers dining in, to go, curbside pickup and has a drive thru.

The two franchisees plan to allow third-party ordering via DoorDash and UberEats soon.

The hours of operation for Huey Magoo’s are 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

