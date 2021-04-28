Letter from the Editor: New Editor-in-Chief in Town

Hi everyone, my name is T.J. Weaver, and I am the newly elected Editor in Chief of the Spectator.

The Spectator is more than just a publication that is dedicated to writing about news, entertainment, campus life and sports stories.

The slogan “Unfiltered, Uncensored” means so much more than having discretion over what we publish.

We are the voice of the students, and as a student newspaper, we hope to encourage students to continue to be unfiltered and uncensored when it comes to campus and global issues.

As Editor in Chief, I promise to continue to inform students on the news and issues that matter the most to them.

We have done such a great job with getting breaking news out to the students as quickly as possible, and I hope we can continue to trend in the future.

Also, I want to emphasize the importance of our jobs as student journalists who do not know how essential our work is on campus.

As a student news organization, we can be true agents for change, and I want to ensure that we strengthen the connection between the Spectator and the students so that we can transfer their concerns onto our platform.

Additionally, I want to make our monthly Berliners as appealing and engaging to the students as possible.

Our print editions have so much to offer to our readers, and we want to make sure that they are in the hands of the students.

There’s much more that I would like to do in my position, but this is just a preview of what is to come for the Spectator.

With the amazing staff I have working alongside myself, there is no doubt in my mind that the Spectator will reach new horizons this upcoming school year.

Written by Torrence Weaver. Photo courtesy of Sarahi Montero, Graphics Design Editor.