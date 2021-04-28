VSU spring 2021 commencement updates

VSU graduates are preparing for their 2021 spring commencement occurring on May 7 and May 8 at the Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

On May 7, the first spring 2021 commencement at 7:30 p.m. will be held for the College of Business, Education and Arts. May 8 will host the 9:00 a.m. spring commencement for graduate school, followed by another commencement at 7:30 p.m. for the College of Humanities, Science and Math and Nursing. Students who have not received tickets yet can email tickets@valdosta.edu and indicate which ceremony they are in and what time it starts.

To ensure that graduates have enough tickets for their guests, Vice President of University Advancement, John Crawford has announced they will be able to request extra tickets by sending an email to tickets@valdosta.edu including their first and last name along with which ceremony they are in. Crawford also says that a request does not guarantee extra tickets. They are awarding them until they run out.

“We’re pleased to announce there is an allotment of extra tickets,” Crawford said. “Each graduate will be allowed to apply for one additional pod of five tickets and they will be rewarded in a first-come first-served manner.”

There is a possibility that the original pod of tickets will be in a different location than an additional pod due to COVID-19 safety protocols and social distancing. Anyone two-years-old or older will require a ticket for entry.

“I need to point out that it’s possible that your extra pod of five tickets could be in a limited-view area,” Crawford said. “We are almost out of our tickets that aren’t limited view, but we wanted to make sure that each graduate had the opportunity to get at least one of five tickets.” For handicap accessible seating, email tickets@valdosta.edu and indicate your name, which ceremony you are in and whether they are in a wheelchair or if they cannot walk up too many stairs. Handicap parking will be right behind the stadium and you can do drop offs if you have someone unable to walk that distance. Oak street parking deck will also be available for guest parking.

Graduates should be one hour early to the ceremony and gates will also open for guests one hour prior to the ceremony. For the Friday and Saturday evening ceremonies, graduates and early guests may enter at 6:30 p.m. For the Saturday morning ceremony, the gates open at 8:00 a.m.

Graduates will enter the “Graduate” gate that will be located at the northeast corner of Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. VSU volunteers, staff and faculty will be around the stadium will be in attendance to help direct traffic.

There will be a livestream of each ceremony. There will be a link provided on the week of commencement that can be found on valdosta.edu/commencement for more information.

Written by Kayla Pool, News and Managing Editor. Photo courtesy of Kayla Pool.