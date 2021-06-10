Pop Addict: Doja Cat, iCarly, “Cruella”

Hello, my fellow pop addicts at VSU, and welcome to another edition of our beloved pop culture column. You already know what we’re here for, so without further ado, let’s jump right into it.

Doja Cat has revealed the cover and tracklist for her upcoming third studio album Planet Her, which will be released on June 25 and will feature the likes of Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Young Thug, SZA and J.I.D.

The cover art is not the best, as it looks messy and thrown together. However, the tracklist and all the wonderful guest features still has me excited for what’s coming later this month. The promo single for the album Need to Know is set to release June 11.

Speaking of June 11, the “Hot Girl Coach” Megan thee Stallion is back in town after taking a break from social media for over the month.

In an Instagram post, she teased the return of her beloved Tina Snow persona and will be releasing her new song “Thot S**t” this Friday as well. Hot Girl Summer is in full effect, and I am excited to see what the talented rapper has in store for us.

Iconic Nickelodeon sitcom “iCarly” will be getting a reboot on the streaming service Paramount Plus on June 17, and fans of the show are excited about the upcoming remake.

Judging by the trailer, the show will be a more mature version of the original, and I am excited to see how this show will turn out. I am sad that Jeanette McCurdy, who played the character Sam Puckett, will not be returning to the show, but her reasoning is understandable to say the least.

Almost four years after the release of her critically acclaimed sophomore album Melodrama, New Zealand native Lorde has announced her return with an upcoming work titled “Solar Power.”

It is not confirmed if it is the single or album yet, but whatever it is, I will be tuning in. Lorde is two-for-two with her albums so far, and I am ecstatic to see how this next era will go for her.

Disney has released their anticipate villain origin movie “Cruella” starring Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil, the main antagonist of “101 Dalmatians.” The movie explores the villain’s backstory and why she became the iconic villain she is today.

While critic reception for the film has been fairly positive, fan reception has been mixed. In my opinion, the movie is amazing and features an outstanding performance from Stone, and the visuals and costume design should be applauded as well.

Thank you for tuning in to another edition of Pop Addict. I’ll see you all next time, and I cannot wait to discuss pop culture with you all again!

Written by Torrence Weaver, Editor-in-Chief. Photo courtesy of Sarahi Montero, special to the Spectator.