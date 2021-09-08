Delight holds annual kickoff with a twist

On Sept. 7, Delight hosted their 70’s themed kickoff to welcome new members to the Christian-centered organization.

The fun theme helped introduce the new leadership theme to potential members.

Delight is a women’s ministry at VSU. Their mission is to provide an invitational, Christ-centered community on college campuses that lead women to fall deeper in love with Jesus.

VSU’s Delight chapter is a student-led organization and rooted in scripture-based curriculum and resources. They are passionate about empowering college women in the name of Jesus to lead, disciple and transformed the culture of their campus.

During the meeting, the new leadership team introduced themselves and explained their roles for the semester. They also told girls about the new Bible study curriculum that they would be using for this semester.

Ansley Hill, junior and co-director and head of social media, said there are specific roles in Delight.

“Even though we are a smaller leadership team then in the past we all have our specific roles that we flourish in,” Hill said.

Delight plans on having their traditional bonding events which include Galantines Day, Friendsgiving and a worship night.

“Because Delight is back on campus, we expect more consistency and more engagement from our members,” Chae’lla Coles, senior Campus Events Coordinator, said.

Hill said new girls and freshmen on campus should be bold and come as you are.

“Even if you are not a religious person, don’t be afraid to come because it is a welcoming community,” she said.

Story by Sam Acevedo, Spectator Reporter. Photo courtesy of Sam Acevedo.