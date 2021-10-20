Career Opportunities hosts Fall Career Expo in-person

On Oct. 26, VSU’s Career Opportunities will be hosting the first physical Fall Career Expo since March 2020.

“It’s an opportunity for students about to graduate, as well as alumni, to take advantage of employment and internship opportunities,” said Phenix Culbertson, a student career counselor.

The expo will offer employment opportunities that bounce across the spectrum of full-time and part-time, as well as remote, in-state and out-of-state opportunities.

The event will involve over 60 registered businesses and employers, as well as some graduate schools.

Culbertson said that with registration not ending until Oct. 22, he expects more registrations for the event.

“I think it’s going to hit 70 [registrations],” said Culbertson.

This expo marks the first one held in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic caused events and conferences to become largely virtual based.

“It’s been a year and a half since we’ve had an in-person Fall Career Expo,” said Culbertson, “We’re super excited to host it in-person again.”

Culbertson suggested to interested students that they should bring their resumes and be ready to walk around and speak with the representatives of their possible future employers.

He said that some might be shy or not think a particular business is looking for someone with their experience, but said to keep an open mind and not be shy.

“They should be open minded,” said Culbertson.

Culbertson also suggested a business casual attire for the event, pointing to Blazer’s Pantry & Closet as a place to procure professional attire.

In regard to lingering COVID-19 concerns, Culbertson said that masks are not required, but students were free to wear them. All attendees were recommended to follow reasonable social distancing guidelines.

Culbertson said that attendees should be prepared for alternatives for shaking hands, saying that bumping fists was a fine alternative.

Attendance-wise, Culbertson said that all majors were welcome and wanted everyone to come.

“Everyone should come,” Culbertson said, “Freshmen to alumni.”

Culbertson said that the most common major to see at the expo is business majors but would like to see participation from other colleges, especially from seniors and juniors.

“I would like to see every other college,” said Culbertson, “We want to get those senior and juniors out there.”

Notable businesses and entities in attendance include Lowndes County Board of Commissioners, PepsiCo, Wild Adventures Theme Park, Azalea Health, Sherwin-Williams Company, Valdosta-Lowndes Co. Convention Center & Tourism Authority and Waffle House, Inc. with many more eagerly waiting to speak with VSU students.

Career Opportunities is also hosting an Student Organization Challenge during the expo, awarding the student organization with the most members in attendance an $250 sponsorship to be used for food for an on-campus event.

Culbertson mentioned that Career Opportunities has more events planned for later on in the year, such as the Virtual Last-Chance Career Fair on Nov. 17 and the Fall Education Fair on Nov. 18.

The Fall Career Expo will be hosted in the Student Union Ballrooms from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Written by Payton Fletcher, Managing Editor.