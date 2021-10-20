Top five frightening flicks

With Halloween rolling around the corner, now is the perfect time to knock some movies off your watchlist. Whether you’re cuddling up with your boo, or facing your fears alone, these movies are classic for Halloween time!

5. “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

Starring Eddie Murphy, this Disney fantasy/comedy isn’t necessarily scary, but Murphy’s comedy with the spooky atmosphere of a mansion filled with ghosts makes it an excellent family movie for a night in!

4. “Ghostbusters” (1984)

Another non-scary movie, but a timeless classic. With a catchy jingle, this family-friendly classic comedy is another great pick for a cozy night in with friends or family.

3. “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984)

As a pioneer of the slasher genre, “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” starring the burned Freddy Krueger, is a suspense-filled revenge killing story based in Springwood, Ohio focused on four Elm Street teenagers. This movie will be sure to have you on the edge of your bed after the viewing.

2. “Scream” (1996)

Another classic slasher, “Scream” focuses on the killings of the mysterious Ghostface in a slasher who-dun-it. This film breaks slasher movie M.O.s with red herrings and a twist ending.

1. “Halloween” (1978)

And at the top of the list, “Halloween” is the greatest Halloween-themed slasher for this season. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, this story follows a mental patient turned killer who stalks innocent passerbys.

