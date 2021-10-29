Last minute DIY costumes

Halloween has crept up, and you still haven’t got a costume. You need something that will look good without requiring a lot of effort. Don’t worry! Here are some of the best last minute costumes with things you already have, or you can find in no time.

Error 404: Costume Not Found

A nerdy but classic and funny costume you can make the night you’re going out. Find a white shirt, a black sharpie marker and simply write “Error 404: Costume Not Found.” Pair with any pants of your choosing, and you’re done.

Tacky Tourist

For this costume, all you need is a Hawaiian shirt, khaki shorts and a pair of socks with sandals. It’s comfortable and easy. If you want to add even more you can slide a camera around your neck and put on some sunglasses.

DIY Skeleton Costume

Easy and original, this costume is a classic. All you need is a black shirt, black pants and white duct tape. Take the duct tape, cut it into bone shapes and add to your clothes.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Album

The album that shook this year, made easily by you. For this costume, you only need stickers and a silver necklace. You can pair this with a purple shirt, pink tank top or pretty much anything.

Ross and Rachel Friends Couple Costume

Looking for a couple’s costume? Here’s a simple and hilarious Halloween costume. For Rachel, all you need is a black shirt and a green pullover, then a drawn-on mustache. For Ross, you’ll need a white shirt with a brown button-up, drawn-on whiskers and nose and “ROSS” on your forehead. The biggest part of this costume is the face drawings, so no need to fret on what to wear if you don’t have the specifics.

Story by Evie Webb, staff writer. Photo courtesy of Flickr.