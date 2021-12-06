Student Spotlight: Meet Johnny Welch

Johnny Welch, a freshman elementary education major, has always been interested in teaching.

As a child, he wanted to be a doctor or a teacher. Now, his dream is to be a superintendent of Worth County Schools district by 40.

His favorite school subject is math, and he enjoys a wide variety of activities, literary and television genres.

He enjoys hanging out with his friends, swimming when it’s cold out and making people happy.

His favorite movie is “Meet the Robinsons,” his favorite book is “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” by Suzanne Collins and his favorite TV show is “Grey’s Anatomy.” His favorite song is “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton.

“I am a good driver,” he said, “I am a very outgoing and loud person. I am very mature for my age for being 19.”

Welch has three people he looks up to in life: His sisters.

“Each one has taught me something different,” he said.

Written by Madeline Harper, staff reporter. Photos courtesy of Madeline Harper.