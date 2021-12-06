Photos: Campus Recreation Center

VSU’s Student Recreation Center provides a multitude of gym equipment, activities and areas that students can use to work out, build their aerobic skills and focus on their physical health.

Students use the gym for multiple things.

“There are a lot of things in life you cannot control,” Isaiah Shepard, a VSU student, said. “I come to the gym because here is where I can physically and mentally control the outcome. I come to the gym for the release of stress, but also to get closer to God. My weakness are exposed here and it makes me come closer to god to overcome them truly.”

“My purpose of coming to the gym is to better myself mentally and physically so it will help me in life and people around me,” Dakaree Clinton, another student, said. “The better I am, the better others could be also.”

Located in the center is a weight training area, functional training room, pool area, climbing wall and more.

The SRC provides students with an indoor track where they can run and walk. According to the Rec Center website, eight full laps around the track is equal to one mile.

The track is located on the second floor of the building and overlooks six multipurpose courts.

Also found on the second floor is the weight training area and cardio area.

The weight training area includes dumbbells, bench presses, incline and military benches, Hammer Strength power racks and selectorized machines.

The cardio area includes treadmills, bicycles, ellipticals, motion trainer machines and more.

Also found in the SRC is a rock wall.

The wall is 27 feet tall and includes courses for rookie and experienced climbers. No experience is necessary to utilize the climbing wall, and it is free for all SRC members and guests.

On the first floor of the SRC is a heated pool.

According to their website, the pool holds six 25 yard swimming lanes and ranges in depth between four to nine feet. Aquatic exercise equipment is free to use in the pool, including ankle and wrist weights, pool noodles, kick boards and more.

Also found on the first floor are six courts that can be used for basketball, volleyball and badminton. Three racquetball courts are also located in this area.

The SRC is free for all students. The dress code can be found at the front desk of the building, and towels are available for students who do not bring their own.

Written by Liz Smith, staff reporter, and Bailey Storey, Photo Editor. Photos courtesy of Liz Smith.