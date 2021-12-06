Home / Photo story / Photos: Campus Wellness De-stress Fest

Photos: Campus Wellness De-stress Fest

December 6, 2021

Campus Wellness held their annual De-Stress Fest on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The event hosted over eight events for students to enjoy. From ax throwing to personal messages, they had it all.

“Everyone needs a chance for self-care, and an opportunity for good coping skills, especially during this time,” Becky Murphy, Health Promotions and Wellness employee, said.

   

Cameron Jackman, a freshman biology major, said, “I went to it because it seemed relaxing and like something I would enjoy.”

Lily Herman, a freshman early education major, said, “The goats brought me in, but everything else was really neat.”

Written by Evie Webb, staff reporter. Photos courtesy of Evie Webb.

