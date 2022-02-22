Self-Love at VSU

On Feb. 17, VSU hosted the Self-Love and Compassion Festival at the Palms Quad, which was ran by a number of clubs who set up crafts and activities designed to help students relax and remember to love themselves first.

The event had activities such as self-care kits, meditation and mindfulness exercises, DIY journal decoration, manicures and treats. There were also stickers, buttons, pins and trinkets from different organizations and clubs.

Guests were invited to take food, take care of themselves and remember that they are worthy of love and deserved to take care of themselves. The event was put into place to remind students that even with the stress of college, they need to love themselves first.

“Self-love is all about allowing yourself to find who you are and not changing yourself for others.” Shyra LaGrande, a junior engineering major, said.

Self-love is incredibly important; especially in college, with the stress of classes and money and a new environment looming in the present and future, it becomes easy to forget to take care of personal needs in order to fulfill the needs of work.

“It’s really easy to be down on yourself, and it’s important to realize that you’re important.” Laura Wright, Director of Reference and Lending Services for VSU, said.

The event brought out different people, and even people walking past enjoyed themselves as the event proceeded. It served as a wonderful reminder for how important self-care and self-love is, and how much it often gets forgotten.

Written by Bailey Wilson, social media editor. Photo courtesy of Bailey Wilson.