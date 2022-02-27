Opinion: VSU’s revised policies grants a step in the right direction

On Feb. 23, the University Policy Administration sent an email with an updated version on new or revised policies.

The policies include a revised non-discrimination and anti-harassment policy that adds gender identity and expression being protected by the policy. It also replaces binary and non-inclusive language in the policy.

VSU’s non-discrimination policy protects students and faculty of differing disabilities, race, sexual orientation and sex from being discriminating against. The harassment policy also protects the same people from harassment.

These policies are set in place to help protect students and faculty and take action when needed. However, it seems that it’s a small step compared to the world that we live in now.

Most states are proposing new ant-LGBTQ+ bills in legislation including Florida with their new “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which prohibits discussion in classrooms about the community. This could be dangerous for the community and almost puts a target on their back.

With the inclusion of gender identity, it shows that VSU is taking the right steps for the LGBTQ+ community. It may be a small step in a world where bills and laws are being passed to restrict rights for the community, but it’s a step in the right direction.

Everyone deserves basic human rights, and those human rights include protection from harassment and discrimination. Seeing that VSU is holding true with these revised policies sets us in the right direction.

Written by Kilie Huckleby, Copy Editor. Photo courtesy of The Spectator.