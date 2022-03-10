Spectator Staff Survey: What women inspire you most?

March is Women’s History Month commemorating and encouraging the study, observance and celebration of the vital role of women in American history. The Spectator staff is inspired by many women in their lives and are proud to show them off.

T.J. Weaver, Editor-in-Chief

“My mother inspires me. She’s my queen and the love of my life and I love her!”

Bailey Story, Photo Editor

“My mom is my biggest inspiration. She is strong, passionate and always stands up for what she believes in, and she teaches me everyday that you can overcome whatever demons you face as long as you’re willing to look them in the eye.”

Ted Geltner, Spectator Advisor

“Today Show news anchor, Savannah Guthrie. She asks tough questions to powerful people.”

Nathan Harrell, Sports Editor

“Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird. They’re legends in sports. They’ve blazed trails in women’s athletics their whole careers. They’re also married and both important spokespeople for LGBTQ+ community.”

Madison Gruber, Entertainment Editor

“My great grandma is my inspiration. She is 81 years old and she doesn’t let that number get to her. She works harder than anybody I have ever met and never misses a chance to bake cookies and dance around in the kitchen.”

Camille Grube-Hall, Web Editor

“bell hooks. She is a feminist writer who talks about how race, class, and gender intersect. I view her work as strongly inspiring, as it helped me begin to view intersectional feminism from a new perspective.”

Kilie Huckleby, Copy Editor

“Meryl Streep, obviously. She is very talented and a baddie. Honestly, she lowkey scares me, which means she has to be powerful. If a person can look at you and blow you to oblivion, she is amazing. To be serious, I just enjoy her acting and her singing.”

Jonnie Brewer, News and Managing Editor

“Princess Diana. She inspires me as a mother. Despite her royal titles, Princess Diana was committed to being as present in her children’s lives as possible. She valued normalcy for her sons and a connection with them. She did this by revolving her schedule around theirs and encouraging their imaginations. Despite openly struggling with postpartum depression, there are countless photos of her in a playroom with her children. She exemplifies the selflessness and gentleness that comes with motherhood.”

Bailey Wilson, Social Media Editor

“My drama teacher, Mrs. Jodie Wallis. She is one of the biggest positive inspirations in my life, and helped me gain confidence in myself.”

Austin Bruce, Sports Editor

“My grandma (not pictured), my Aunt Lisa (not pictured), and my sisters, Madison and Taylor. My grandma and aunt have been the mother figures in my life for most of my life and have been there for emotional support. My sisters empower me to do better and try to be a good example for them to look up to.”