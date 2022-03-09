Editorial: The good and the bad of VSU’s WiFi networks

The Internet has become a vital part of our daily lives, linking everyone together through the World Wide Web.

It comes as no surprise that further advancements in technology have allowed us to be more connected than ever with wireless connections.

However, while wireless networks are often seen as an easy way to access the Internet, they do have drawbacks. This holds especially true for large-scale networks at universities.

VSU’s WiFi is no different. Whether you’re on the base network or the network designated for entertainment devices, it is common for students to experience interruptions in their connection.

These interruptions have become more frequent in the past two years with COVID-19 still having an impact on learning. Many courses are still being offered in either an online or hybrid format, and there has been little done to improve the network apart from occasional maintenances.

This puts a massive strain on the network, but the connection issues don’t end there. Some buildings on campus such as Centennial Hall and Odum Library have had frequent complaints from students for having poor internet connection.

In addition, students find it difficult to register their devices. Students have a right to be aggravated with bad internet.

VSU students pay around $65 for a technology fee every semester, and with over 11,500 students enrolled, students here paid over $750,000 for technology just last semester. This doesn’t even include the fees on-campus students pay for housing and other amenities.

Granted, not all of that money goes towards paying for the network. However, it does show that VSU could be making improvements to the connection.

This isn’t to say that VSU’s wireless networks are terrible all the time. The network can have good moments, particularly in the residence halls and classroom halls on main campus.

However, one thing remains clear: The VSU wireless networks are inconsistent.

While making the wireless connections at VSU better is not something that can be done overnight, VSU has shown that they can take the steps necessary to make students’ wireless experience better.

On Jan. 5, the VSU Division of Information Technology introduced a new WiFi network dedicated entirely to students’ entertainment devices.

It’s going to take more measures like these to improve future students’ connection experiences while taking classes at VSU.

This editorial reflects the general opinion of The Spectator staff.