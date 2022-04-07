Hit or miss: Oscars 2022 edition

Last Sunday night on March 27, celebrities gathered at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to attend the Oscars award show and hit the Red Carpet in their most elegant, bold and aesthetic gowns.

While the most memorable moment to occur at the Oscars this year was Will Smith slapping Chris Rock before being awarded his first Oscar, many celebrities showed up in some very unforgettable looks.

However, like some outfits were a hit, others were disappointingly a miss. Even though celebrities may have felt as though they wore some of their best attire, some stars took risks that others may not take.

Zendaya – Hit

The “Euphoria” star is styled by Law Roach and seen wearing a two-piece Valentino Haute Couture designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, the brand’s creative director. Zendaya is known for her elegant looks at award show and even though this one of her more laid-back looks, she still looks as pleasingly graceful as ever.

Wesley Snipes – Miss

Known for his role in movies like “White Man Can’t Jump,” Wesley Snipes wears a monochrome plum colored suit suit with a beautifully designed blazer and bow-tie. However, the look is thrown off as the star adds stockings and shorts into the mixture.

Timothée Chalamet – Hit

The “Dune” actor makes heads turn as he arrives in a custom Luis Vuitton suit. While shirtless, Chalamet still exudes stylishness in his sparkling cropped blazer, trailing with lace around the bottom and cuffs worn with black trousers.

Diane Warren – Miss

The Award-winning songwriter and music producer wore a green suit, a black laced top and a blue ribbon to show support for Ukrainian refugees while holding a sparkling pink and blue boom box clutch purse. The mixture of these different colors throws off the flow of the entire look.

Billie Eilish – Hit

Wearing a long and voluptuous black Gucci dress, the Oscar award winning singer looks stunningly dark and mysterious.

Uma Thurman – Miss

The “Kill Bill” actress shows up to the Red Carpet in a long, silk white blouse and a shapeless long and black silk skirt. Even though it is hard to go wrong with a beautiful fabric like silk, the assemble of the two-piece outfit was very underwhelming compared to Zendaya’s combination of a cropped silk top and a long dazzling skirt.

Written by Samiriya Hamilton, Staff Reporter. Photos courtesy of Insider.