VSU celebrates Trans day of Visibility

VSU held the Trans Day of Visibility event on March 31st, an event providing resources and encouragement to transgender and gender non-binary students on campus.

The venue showed famous transgender people in history and media and played a documentary on the experiences of the transgender community and their experiences throughout history. Food was provided for participants, as well as resources across campus. The goal of the event was to reach out to as many students who fell under this umbrella, or want to be an ally to those who are.

The event showcased the importance of visibility to students across campus and highlighted students who often go overlooked or are bullied for their identity. Many students across campus found the event to be enlightening and important for campus inclusion.

“Trans visibility means that we exist. We’re not just some joke or anomaly, we’re real human beings with hopes and dreams, and we’re proud of that.” Megan Johnson, a computer science major, said.

Student diversity is valued across campus for VSU, and hosting events like these show VSU’s dedication to providing for everyone in their student body.

“We’re able to share information to show our trans community that we are supportive and that we are here with the resources they need.” Sandra Jones, Director of Student Diversity and Inclusion, said.

Written by Bailey Wilson. Photos courtesy of Bailey Wilson and Kilie Huckleby.