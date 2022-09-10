Student Spotlight: Meet Demi Bidot-Miles

Demi Bidot-Miles is a transgender woman who is passionate about educating others, advocating for mental health and being active in her community. She also has a love for musical theatre.

Bidot-Miles is a senior early education major who graduates next fall.

Outside of the classroom, Bidot-Miles participates in multiple organizations to keep herself busy. She is the president and founder of VSU’s Active Minds organization. Active Minds is a national non-proﬁt group that focuses on promoting mental wellbeing and changing the conversation surrounding mental health.

She is an active member of VSU’s Alpha Sigma Alpha chapter and holds two leadership positions within the sorority: parliamentarian and recruitment assistant.

“I oversee keeping up with our bylaws and national procedures, as well as ensuring that all meetings are being held to the highest standards,” she said. “I [also] assist the vice president of public relations and recruitment with tasks such as recruiting new members, formal recruitment, paperwork and decorating for recruitment events.”

Her dream job is to be an educator, whether it be in an elementary or high school setting. She is very passionate about sharing her knowledge with others in the hopes of bettering the world. Her work in student involvement and dedication to her studies is helping her achieve that.

