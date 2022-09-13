Guide: Top 5 Apps for College Students

There comes a point in every college student’s life when they feel utterly frustrated about everything around them. That frustration can stem from many things, but the main factor affecting students’ moods is their class assignments.

Instead of feeling completely stressed about school assignments and not having time for anything else, students can check out these five apps that will help guide them into a less stressful semester.

1. My Study Life

My Study Life is a free app that helps maintain a student’s schedule. Instead of having to carry around a planner, students can have a digital planner right on their phones.

Downloading this app will keep track of all assignments and other activities. When an upcoming assignment for class is due, a reminder will alert the student of the upcoming event.

2. Evernote

Evernote is a free app created to enhance the way students take notes. Instead of having to carry a heavy book bag, students can carry all the notes they’ve taken on this app.

So, whenever students want to highlight a sentence from a book or a webpage, they can download Evernote to make note-taking easier.

3. Alarmy

8 a.m. classes are never easy to wake up for, especially for students who are not morning people. However, Alarmy is another free app, and it makes waking up a whole lot easier.

It’s easy to hit snooze or stop when the alarm starts going off. Alarmy doesn’t let someone off the hook that easily though. There are different settings available to choose from.

One of the most common settings involves having to get up and take a picture of an object in the bathroom or even the living room before the alarm will turn off.

4. Mint

Aside from notetaking and keeping an up-to-date calendar, one of the main things college students struggle with is financials.

Mint is a free app that allows students to keep track of their spending. Although mobile banking apps can do the same, Mint categorizes the places where money is spent the most.

Not only does it categorize fast-food places, but it also helps keep track of bills. It sends reminders when a bill is due and gives suggestions on how to save money better for bills.

5. Moodfit

Again, college can be hard, not only physically but also mentally. Too many assignments can overwhelm students.

With the app Moodfit, students can journal their moods and see what is causing negative thoughts. Not only does it have a journaling tab, but it also suggests ways to start beneficial habits.

Mental health is important to take care of. Moodfit is a great app that gives students the little bit of extra help that they need. Students don’t have to figure out their headspace all alone. Moodfit can help target those causes and lead students into a healthier mindset.

This app is $6.99 a month.

Written by Baylee Davis, staff writer. Photo illustration by Spectator.