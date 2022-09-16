Photos: Things to do on campus

With midterms right around the corner, you may be searching for some ways to de-stress before your big exams. However, you may be struggling to find something to do.

My suggestion: Take an opportunity to explore some of the things VSU has to offer right here on campus.

VSU is the perfect place to interact with your fellow students, participate in events, and find the perfect place to relax in any way you see fit.

1. Catch a show from the Theatre and Dance Department

VSU’s 2022-2023 theatre season officially kicks off Sep. 16. The show “Proof” will be running all weekend. “Proof” is about a woman named Catherine whose mathematician father passes away, leading to a long weekend where she must face the reality of her family life, love life and inner demons.

If you’re unable to catch the show this weekend, a list of the 22-23 season can be found on VSU’s website under the Theatre and Dance Box Office. All VSU students can get free tickets when they attend these shows.

2. Visit the Student Union game room

VSU’s game room, or Union Station, has been the hub for e-sports, online tournaments, video and traditional gaming for years. However, many students do not know about it.

Equipped with gaming PCs, consoles, pool tables and more, the Game Room is an awesome place to hang out with friends over friendly a game of pool or to unlock all those PlayStation achievements.

The Game Room is located on the first floor of the Union beside the bookstore. All current, paying students can access it for free.

3. Attend an event

VSU offers a ton of events for students. Whether it’s an official university event like The Happening or a club event like the Newman Catholic Center’s prayer meetings, there’s always something going on for you to check out.

For a full list of events, access BlazerLink through your MyVSU homepage.

4. Walk the Whitehead Camellia Trail, visit Drexel Park or chill on the Front Lawn

Getting out into nature is a great way to de-stress before exams.

VSU’s Whitehead Camellia trail is a great way for you to explore the natural wonders VSU has to offer. Walk the trail and take the time to stop and smell the flowers.

VSU offers multiple trails for students to explore the campus. A full list and starting locations can be found on the Campus Wellness page under VSU Walking Trail System.

Drexel Park is located beside the University Center. It is a great place for a shady picnic, a friendly outing or a short walk through the park, all within a five-minute walk from Main Campus.

There is also, obviously, the Front Lawn. Hang out under the sun or stars with a blanket for a relaxing experience, throw some Frisbees with your friends or study somewhere outside of Odum Library’s study rooms.

Whether you’re new to campus or close to graduating, there is always something to do at VSU, even if it may not feel like it sometimes.

Written by Bailey Storey, Photo Editor. Photos courtesy of VSU.