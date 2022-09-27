Dedo Maraville Gallery concludes ‘Fresh Start’ exhibit

The Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery recently concluded “Fresh Start,” an exhibit that highlighted faculty artwork, including the work of two professors who have joined the gallery’s leadership.

This exhibit showcased unfinished work to highlight the stereotype of art teachers as they are put into a box and feel constant pressure from others.

Just like this new idea of unfinished work, the exhibit was a fresh start for Mark Errol and Taylor Shaw, who are now in charge of the gallery beginning this year.

Mark Errol is a ceramics teacher here at VSU who owns his own gallery in Tifton, Georgia, which mainly features ceramics.

Errol’s art piece “Space” is not what you think of when first hearing that word. Errol grew up in an apartment in New York City, so the transition from apartments to traditional suburban life where people live in houses with big yards is the opposite of what he was used to.

The piece represents traditional cul-de-sacs and all the space you receive from living in that kind of environment.

Taylor Shaw teaches design and perspectives as well as foundations at VSU and has previous gallery experience at the University of Georgia.

Shaw’s piece “Second Job” showcases the art murals that Shaw created this summer. These murals are styled as vintage postcards from various places such as Tifton, Athens, and Jesup, Georgia. Shaw’s piece includes videos of him painting the murals.

Overall, Errol and Shaw say they are excited to work together and cannot wait to come up with fresh ideas to push the typical art gallery stereotype to the side.

Written by Amelia Sprouse, staff reporter. Photo courtesy of Flickr.