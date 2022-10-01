Student Spotlight: Meet Heather Gay

Heather Gay is a senior early childhood education major who transferred to VSU this fall.

Gay will be graduating at the end of this semester, and her current dream is to be a teacher. She has always had a gift with children and loves looking after them.

Before she decided to go into teaching, Gay was a nurse at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. She loved being able to help people and be there when they most needed her.

She has always been a helpful person. She loves the feeling of helping someone out and feeling accomplished afterward. This is why she volunteers at an animal shelter on the weekends.

Gay, along with her love of children, also loves animals. The commercials that would play on TV with Sarah McLachlan’s iconic song “Angel” is what pushed her into spending her time at the animal shelter.

When Gay isn’t spending her time at the shelter, she’s either hanging out with her family or having karaoke sessions with her friends.

The one person Gay looks up to is her mom. She has been Gay’s role model since she was a little girl.

From her inspiring childhood stories and the monumental advice she gives, Gay’s mom is the person who inspires her to always help people and follow her heart.

Gay likes to relax after a hard day’s work by watching her favorite show, “The Vampire Diaries.”

Gay is planning a trip to Covington, Georgia, where the show is filmed, and she hopes to run into one of the characters during her stay.

Written by Baylee Davis, Spectator Reporter. Photos courtesy of Heather Gay.