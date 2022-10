Kimberly Amy is a sophomore history major here at VSU.

Amy enjoys baking and working in the archives on the fourth floor of Odum Library.

If she had to pick a favorite movie, it would be “The Age of Adaline.”

“Outlander” is her favorite TV show.

Amy’s favorite school subject is history.

Her dream job is to become a museum curator in Europe.

Written by Evie Webb, Spectator Reporter. Photos courtesy of Kimberly Amy.