Photos: VSU unveils North Campus walking trail

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, VSU unveiled its newest walking trail on campus.

Located on North Campus, the trail is slightly under half a mile long and winds around the Health Sciences and Business Administration Building, Brown and Thaxton Halls.

Created by Campus Wellness, USG and the Biology department, the walking trail program is part of an incentive to engage campus and create a healthy space for students and staff to get some exercise into their day.

“I encourage you to think about the times that you can go for a walk in your day,” Dr. Holly Wright, health promotions and wellness manager, said. “Consider taking your class on a walk on the trail, or grab a colleague for a much-needed break.”

According to Dr. Wright, Blazer Wellness also plans to do scheduled group walks starting this semester.

“Research shows overwhelmingly that regular physical activity plays a major role in our overall health… and is comparable or superior to medication for over 40 diseases and disabilities,” Dr. LaGary Carter, SOHS Associate Dean, said during the ceremony.

After the ceremony, guests were invited to go on an inaugural walk to mark the opening of the trail to the public.

Written by Bailey Wilson, Assistant Copyeditor. Photos by Bailey Wilson.