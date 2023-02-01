Suspects arrested after armed robbery near campus

The Valdosta Police Department has made two arrests following an investigation into an armed robbery that took place near campus on Jan. 12.

Police issued arrest warrants for Marquavious Simpson, 23, for armed robbery and possession of a firearm in response to the incident. Simpson was found at his residence and taken into custody on Jan. 19.

Warrants were also issued for Tyeshawn Kenneth Jackson, 22, for armed robbery and possession of a firearm. Jackson was taken into custody on Jan. 26 by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 12, VSU students received texts, e-mails and phone calls from VSU, alerting them that there was an armed robbery reported at Azalea Woods Apartments on West Mary Street, about three blocks from campus.

The message read in part, “Armed robbery was reported at Azalea Woods (off-campus). Suspect last seen heading south, away from campus.”

According to Valdosta Police, the victim of the robbery reported that he was trying to sell a PlayStation 5 on West Mary Street when two armed males approached him. The offenders forcefully took the PlayStation, but the victim was not harmed.

After being taken into custody, both Simpson and Jackson were transported to Lowndes County Jail.

The Valdosta Police Department posted a statement on social media about the arrests.

“We encourage people who are selling are buying items from unknown subjects to use a location such as the parking lot of the police department to meet and exchange the items,” said VPD Chief Leslie Manahan.

Written by Jasmine Hightower, Reporter. Photo by Bailey Storey.