ACTION president arrested

The president of VSU club A Chance To Initiate Opportunities Now was arrested Jan. 28 for battery involving family violence and taken to Lowndes County Jail.

In addition to being the president of ACTION, David Jonathan “DJ” Davis is a sociology graduate student and event coordinator for Deep Release Poetry Society.

According to Lowndes County Jail records, Davis was released on Jan. 29.

Davis is a graduate assistant for Dr. Thomas Hochschild, but his status with VSU is unknown.

“The situation is pending, and I am unable to comment at this time,” Dr. Hochschild said.

Davis has commented on Facebook regarding the situation.

“I am innocent and will have my day in court,” Davis said in the post.

However, Davis is not currently able to comment further.

“I want to respect the privacy of everyone involved, so I will not be able to be interviewed until a later date,” Davis said. “I share in the responsibility for what happened, but I hope judgment of anyone can be suspended at this time. It is best to allow the legal system to work its way before I respond.”

Written by Angel Davis, Copy and News Editor.