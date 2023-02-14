VSU mourns the loss of a student

Jackson Charles Bebiak, a VSU student and Phi Sigma Kappa brother, died on Feb. 12.

President Richard Carvajal released a statement the morning of Feb. 13, informing students of the loss.

“Jackson was a first-year management major from Marietta, Florida,” according to the statement. “VSU quickly became his home away from home, and he truly loved his time here. He found his extended family in the Greek Life community, especially the brothers of VSU’s Psi Septaton Chapter of Phi Sigma Kappa.”

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report obtained by the Valdosta Daily Times, Bebiak was the passenger in a car collision with a tractor trailer in Gadsden County, Florida on Feb. 10. Two other VSU students in the car had minor injuries, but no one in the tractor trailer was injured.

Bebiak was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital after the crash.

The brothers of Phi Sigma Kappa Psi Septaton Chapter held a candlelight vigil Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. on Converse Lawn.

The fraternity will also be collecting donations for The Tears Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides support to families who have lost a child, in memory of Bebiak. The gofundme for this donation can be found on their Instagram @phisigvsu.

Written by Angel Davis, Copy and News Editor.