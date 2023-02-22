S.W.A.P. provides work experience for students

Have you been looking for a way to get involved at VSU? If so, Students With A Purpose is coming to VSU.

SWAP, which primarily works with non-profit organizations, allows students to gain experience through volunteering and forming connections. Students who have worked with SWAP have made long-lasting friendships, learned what it means to be an entrepreneur, and gained skills to make them a strong presence in the workforce.

Along with these opportunities, SWAP allows students from any major to join, giving a chance for experience and change to come from a wide range of people.

Adalyn Watkins, VSU’s SWAP president and a sophomore Organizational Communications major, worked alongside SWAP founder Jamie Rothwell to bring the organization to VSU and already has multiple plans for the organization, including workshops and guest speakers.

“We plan on having a human rights lawyer come talk to SWAP,” Watkins said. “This allows students to get an insight on what human rights we have and what that career path looks like for students who are interested in that field.”

Not only does SWAP create opportunities for students, but it also creates a community.

Being part of this organization helps students learn to bond with different types of people. According to Watkins, there will be different bonding events that will help students create connections with their peers and staff at VSU.

Leadership positions and travel opportunities are also available for SWAP members.

SWAP is for all types of students, no matter the major or aspired career. Like-minded students who want to make a change in the world are encouraged to join. For more information, contact Adalyn Watkins at anwatkins@valdosta.edu or Dr. Arrington Stoll at astoll@valdosta.edu. You can also visit SWAP’s official website at https://www.studentswithapurpose.org/.

