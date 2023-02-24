VSU hosts Blazer Ball for Valentine’s Day

On Friday, Feb. 10, VSU hosted their annual Blazer Ball at 7 p.m. in the Student Union ballrooms.

The event was in celebration of Valentine’s Day and served as an on-campus way to celebrate for those who would be unable or unwilling to leave campus to celebrate the holiday.

Guests were told to dress in semi-formal to formal clothing, and tickets required a meal swipe to enter the event. Students were met with a buffet-style meal that included salad, marsala chicken, a mashed potato “martini” bar and cheesecake.

The ballroom was converted into a dining area, with the tables decorated with candles and conversation hearts, and red ambient lighting lit the room. There was a large dancefloor, where DJ Mike Check provided music once students were done with their meals, and dancing began at 8 p.m.

The ball brought out a large crowd of students, and many gave the event glowing reviews. Some said the food stood out in the event.

“The mashed potato bar was the best part,” Ava Wenkstern, a freshman mass media major, said.

Others said that dancing stole the show.

“I liked the dancing,” Leigh-Anne McElroy, a secondary education major, said. “The ‘Cupid Shuffle’ was a lot of fun.”

The dance floor stayed lively throughout the night, and students left satisfied and with smiles on their faces. The event lasted until 10 p.m., and the event was full until the very end.

Written by Bailey Wilson. Campus Life Assistant. Photo courtesy of .