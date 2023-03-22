Editorial: Putting some spring back into your step after spring break

With the beaches, road trips and worry-free attitude of Spring Break now in our trails, it’s time to get back into the groove as we inch closer to the end of the semester.

At this point in the semester, many students are overwhelmed, exhausted and ready for everything to be over with. Between school, jobs, extracurriculars and personal lives, it is hard for any student to continue to handle everything that they must juggle.

It is crucial now more than ever to stay focused and motivated so you can finish the semester strong. There is nothing more satisfying than the feeling of another semester being behind you.

Making sure your coursework is organized and your goals are planned out is a great way to stay motivated. Plan out all your assignments and goals, and as you complete them, you can cross them off. The more you cross out, the more accomplished you will feel.

Also, try your hardest to get rid of the demon that is procrastination. Procrastination gets the best of all of us, but you’ll feel much better when you aren’t stressing about assignments an hour before they’re due.

Staying healthy is also a very important part of staying motivated.

Try to be more active throughout the day, make better eating choices and get enough sleep. They can all help you be more motivated and productive. When you feel better, you are more likely to do better.

It would also be effective to take advantage of the many resources you have available on campus.

Having trouble with an assignment or a class? The Academic Support Center can help you with that. Need help getting through a physical or mental matter? The Student Health Center is here for you.

Additionally, it is vital to find support that will help you through these times.

This could be friends or classmates, as they are more likely to understand your struggles as they are going through them as well. Family is also a great source of support as well. Ultimately, it can be anybody you see fit to lean on in a time of need.

All in all, it is important to be as positive as possible about everything, as optimism and hope could lead to great results. While the week we all anticipated may be behind us, we must keep in mind that summer vacation is just a few weeks away. Hopefully, this can serve as new motivation to complete the semester.

You are not alone in this, as your editors at the Spectator can relate to you as well!

This editorial reflects the general opinion of the Spectator.