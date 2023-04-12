It’s time to vote for SGA

VSU students can now vote for their Student Government Association representation.

Voting opened on April 12 and will close on April 13 at 9 p.m.

SGA members are student-elected and “meet regularly to formulate meaningful recommendations, advocate on behalf of the Student Body, and initiate programs that fall in line with SGAs’ mission,” according to the VSU SGA website.

For president, students can vote for William Burnett or Darius Guinyard. For vice president, students can vote for Neveah Wallace or Chiamaka Nwingwe. For secretary, students can vote for Jermaine Thomas. For treasurer, students can vote for Lydia Allen or Makayla Horner.

Students can also vote for up to five senators from a list of 18 and the 2023 Homecoming theme.

The Spectator plans to cover the results and interview the upcoming executive team after they assume their offices.

In order to vote, follow the link below:

https://valdosta.presence.io/form/sga-spring-2023-election

Written by Angel Davis, Copy and News Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU SGA website.