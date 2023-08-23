It’s Happening- The Happening returns to VSU

The Happening is back again this year, and the lineup of businesses has faces old and new. Here’s what students can expect this year.

The Happening is an on-campus information fair that hosts campus organizations, local businesses, local religious and civic groups, and nonprofits. Games, food, and giveaways will be provided, and guests are able to sign up for organizations.

“The Happening kicked off in 1991,” the University website reads, “and has grown to include more than 300 local businesses and organizations that gather on the Front Lawn to provide free food, prizes, and giveaways.”

Off-campus participants include restaurants such as Waffle House, Sonny’s BBQ, Lucky Goat Coffee, and Just Love Coffee. There are also a number of gyms participating, such as Winnersville Fitness, Crunch Fitness, Sculpt 24 Fitness, and Horizons Xtreme Fitness.

The number of participants is still not final as of Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, registration is still open.

It is good to note that there will be no electricity during the event, so catering must be prepared in advance. Also, according to Robin Cunningham Vickery, the Director of Student Life for VSU, the Nevins parking lot will be closed for the day to prepare for guests.

There’s a lot to be excited for, and students can expect to have an all-around good time at the event.

Written by Arizona Renfroe. Photo credits by Nia Thompson, special to The Spectator.