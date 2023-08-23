Win Tickets to the Midtown Music Festival!

To kick off the 2023-24 school year, we are proud to announce one of the biggest giveaways in Spectator history.

One lucky Spectator reader will win four tickets to Music Midtown, a three-day concert in Piedmont Park in Atlanta featuring some of the biggest names in music today.

Musical acts scheduled to perform at Music Midtown include Pink, Billie Eilish, The 1975, Pitbull, Guns n’ Roses, The Midnight, Glorilla, Lil Baby, Yung Gravy, and many, many more. This is an all-star lineup, to say the least.

The winner of the Spectator’s Music Midtown Giveaway will win four tickets to the festival, a ticket package valued at more than $1,000.

All you have to do to enter is send an email to sherharris@valdosta.edu. Include your name, e-mail address and phone number. Or drop by the Spectator’s table at The Happening to register. Winners will be announced on Thursday, Sept. 7.

(The Spectator will only provide tickets for winners. Lodging, meals, travel, and all other expenses are up to the winner.)

Good luck to all!