Odum Now Closed on Saturdays

Odum Library’s hours of operation have changed as Valdosta State University continues to face unemployment rates. Odum is now closed on Saturdays, but the staff still offers all the previous resources.

Services Director at VSU, Laura Wright, found when Odum is used most frequently by focusing on traffic patterns.

“Very few students use the library after 10 p.m. Saturday was the day with the fewest students, Sunday is actually a busier day,” said Wright. This is common for other large university libraries in Georgia.

This change is not permanent, but with the current issues regarding staffing the reduction in hours was necessary for the current time.

It is advised that students living on campus should plan accordingly for this shift. The library opens at 7 a.m. on Monday through Friday. Students can check out visual and recording equipment at the New Media Center. Students who do not have personal computers can also check them out at the New Media Center.

Many students were unaware of the new hours for Odum.

“I only have to be here Monday through Thursday, so it doesn’t really affect me, but I bet it would be really inconvenient for people who live on campus and need the computers here or a quiet study space away from their dorms,” said Jesia Kajfas, a VSU commuter student and sophomore mechanical engineering major.

One student acknowledged that this decision affects more than just VSU students.

“I think that Odum is a big place, not just for VSU students, but for the community around. I think I see a lot of people who come in here who need to print and check out books,” said Chineto Onuoha, senior business major.

A student living off-campus felt indifferent to the change.

“Sometimes I do like to do my work here on the weekend, but I do usually like to do it in my apartment,” said Hannah Sutherland, junior secondary education major.

Although the library will be closed, the Live Chat feature on the Odum Library website will still be accessible.

“Our Live Chat and reference desk hours are the same as last year. We have just upgraded our scheduling system for research appointments,” said Wright.

Resources and equipment are still available to VSU students, and students are still able to get immediate help from the LiveChat feature.

Written by Jenna Arnold. Photo credits by Gavin Ponder.