Tour Challenge: Beyoncé or Taylor Swift?

Two of the most successful recording artists in this generation, both with incredible talent and devoted fanbases, have made a monumental impact for people all over the world. But which star can claim to have the bigger and better tour- Beyoncé or Taylor Swift?

Both artists are currently touring on their respective world tours, Beyoncé on her Renaissance and Taylor on her Eras tour. Each tour was attended by a record number of passionate fans, with special surprises, challenges, viral moments, and unforgettable memories.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour is her first tour since the Formation tour in 2016. This tour, being a comeback, made it easy for tickets to sell out fast.

So, the question remains: whose tour is bigger?

Beyoncé tends to always be committed to creating an unforgettable experience for her fans. As overwhelming as it can be putting together amazing choreography and visuals, her attitude is always enthusiastic and positive.

“Beyoncé singing was overall great; you can tell she actually practices and out lots of effort into her work. The best moment during the concert for me was when the entire audience sung “Love on top.” says Jacaria White, a second-year student majoring in Nursing.

The Eras tour, being one of Swifts biggest tours, was so expected that fans made the Ticketmaster website crash and cause sales to rise to expensive prices in the U.S. Swift has always been able to create a magical experience for her fans. The different themes and outfits all represent the evolution of Taylor and the journey she and her fans have been through so far.

Leslie Mecant, a first-year student majoring in Psychology says, “I have always loved Taylor, seeing her in person was literally the best moment in my life. She was just so beautiful and everything about the concert was perfect to me”

Both artists have dominated the music industry and deserve to be celebrated, they simply cannot be compared. But the question still stands: which tour is bigger?