Fall 2023 Semester Underway at VSU

August has arrived and so has the fall semester at Valdosta State University. The scenic campus is once again teeming with life. Students have locked in their classes for the rest of the year and are settling into the hustle and bustle that comes with college.

When asked how they feel about VSU, student’s responses varied.

Some enjoy the diversity on campus.

“There’s a lot of different diverse communities here,” says Ray Petty, an interior design major at VSU.

With the school being home to multiple organizations and clubs, it provides students with the ability to reach out and make new connections.

“It’s the greatest school [with] great education. The people are good,” says Justyn King, pictured second from left, a physical education and coaching major. King is also a part of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated here on campus.

“I like [VSU]. It’s really grown on me,” said CJ Ramaker, pictured right, a history major.

Other students, like Donovan Larkins, are preparing for graduation come December.

“It’s good. I’m trying to enjoy Valdosta. I want to take it all in and really enjoy everything,” says Larkin, a mass media major who is going into his final semester at VSU. Larkin is also the president of the Multicultural Greek Council at VSU.

Across campus students are both eager and ready to jump back into the swing of things and achieve new goals.

Written by Teonna Masten-Benton. Photo credits by Teonna Masten-Benton.